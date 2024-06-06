No Tie-Up With Congress For Delhi Assembly Elections Yet: AAP's Gopal Rai

Mr Rai is the Delhi convener of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Convener Gopal Rai on Thursday said his party's alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections and hinted that the ruling party in the city will go solo in next year's Assembly polls here.

After a meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here, Mr Rai told PTI that the party gave full support to the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The INDIA bloc was only for contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Several parties fought elections together and AAP was also a part of it. As of now, there is no alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls," he told PTI.

Mr Rai said that, at a meeting on Thursday, it was agreed that people's mandate in the Lok Sabha polls was against "dictatorship".

"We fought the elections in the most adverse circumstances. Our top leaders are in jail. The victory margin has reduced on all the seats," he said.

Talking to reporters, Mr Rai said there was disappointment among AAP workers after Mr Kejriwal's arrest but the party remained united even in difficult circumstances and put up a good fight against "dictatorship".

He asserted that the biggest advantage of the AAP-Congress alliance has been that the victory margins of the BJP candidates in Delhi have reduced.

"It was decided in the meeting that, on June 8, we will hold a meeting with councillors and, on June 13, a meeting will be held with all party workers of Delhi. Since Mr Kejriwal is in jail, our struggle will continue," the AAP Delhi convener said.

It was also decided that all party MLAs will hold meetings with workers on Saturday and Sunday to speed up the development works since the Model Code of Conduct has been lifted. The AAP-Congress combine failed to open its account in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, with BJP effecting a clean sweep on all seven parliamentary seats for a record third time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)