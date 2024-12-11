Day After Sharad Pawar Meet, Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi Polls Announcement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boss Arvind Kejriwal has reiterated his party's decision to contest the upcoming Delhi elections on its own, trashing reports that the AAP was discussing a seat-sharing strategy with the Congress. His remark came a day after he met veteran politician Sharad Pawar at his Delhi home, also attended by senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

"Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress," said Mr Kejriwal, sharing a post that said the parties were in the final stage of their alliance talks.

Devender Yadav, the interim boss of Delhi Congress, confirmed last month the two parties will not contest together in the election that is expected to be held in February.

Last week, after Mr Kejriwal announced a solo contest in Delhi, a Congress leader said that by making repeated statements, the AAP wants to create an environment that compromises the Congress.

"It means they (AAP) are afraid and want to create an environment that compromises the Congress. Otherwise, when this has been clarified, then it should not happen again. A week ago, Delhi Congress had said that we would not make an alliance with anyone," former Congress MP Udit Raj had said.

The AAP had allied with the Congress during the parliamentary polls earlier this year but lost all seven seats to the BJP. The two parties went solo in Haryana polls in October after alliance talks failed over seat choices, which was seen as a reason behind their poll debacle.

The Delhi unit of Congress had been targeting the AAP over various issues, even though the two parties are working together at the national level, including for the ongoing Parliament session.

Sources told NDTV that the AAP was looking for strong candidates in the Congress fold with a focus on reviving the party in the city after the Lok Sabha poll setback.

The recent announcement by Mr Kejriwal followed a decision by the Opposition's INDIA alliance to approach the Supreme Court over an alleged manipulation of the Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs, which they believe is behind their election defeats.

The decision assumed significance in the wake of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's Maharashtra poll setback, which saw Sharad Pawar's party - split by his nephew Ajit Pawar - recording its worst performance.