Will Disunity In INDIA Bloc Impact Election Results? What DMK Leader Said

DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi has said that if by any chance the results of the Lok Sabha elections do not come in the favour of the INDIA bloc, it would be due to the disunity among certain leaders who are part of the coalition.

The DMK leader told IANS that there should not be any negligence on the part of the party agents who are present during the counting of votes.

He said that during certain state Assembly elections, the winning margin was very low.

Mr Bharathi added that the DMK had made adjustments with the opposition coalition partners and has even reduced its seat tally from 24 in 2019 to 21 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for the best interests of the INDIA bloc coalition.

He said that "if something goes wrong, then it would be due to certain parties and leaders not adjusting with other coalition partners in the best interests of the INDIA bloc coalition".

He also cited the examples of West Bengal and Kerala.

The senior DMK leader, however, said that the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, had worked hard and there were huge crowds present at the rallies of both leaders.

Mr Bharathi added that due to the high voltage campaign of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to alter his campaign schedule.

Before the different Exit Poll results were announced on Saturday, IANS had reported of DMK leadership not averse to switching sides and entering into an alliance with the NDA if the NDA falls short of a majority in forming the government at the Centre.

The BJP and DMK were in political alliance during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

