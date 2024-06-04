Naveen Patnaik Wins Hinjili Assembly Seat By Nearly 5,000 Votes

Naveen Patnaik got 66,459 votes. (File)

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik retained the Hinjili Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Sisir Kumar Mishra by 4,636 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Naveen Patnaik got 66,459 votes while Sisir Kumar Mishra received 61,823 votes, it said.

Congress candidate Rajani Kanta Padhi came third with 5,380 votes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)