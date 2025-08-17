Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

BJD President Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised Due To Age-Related Problems

Naveen Patnaik, who had undergone spinal surgery for cervical arthritis at a hospital in Mumbai, had returned to Odisha on July 12.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
BJD President Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised Due To Age-Related Problems
The 78-year-old former chief minister had complained of uneasiness on Saturday. (File)
  • Naveen Patnaik had complained of uneasiness on Saturday night before hospitalisation
  • Patnaik underwent spinal surgery for cervical arthritis in Mumbai on June 22
  • A health bulletin on Patnaik's condition will be released soon by the hospital
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Bhubaneswar:

BJD chief and Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday due to age-related ailments, party leaders said.

"The hospital will soon release a bulletin on Patnaik's health condition," a senior BJD leader said.

The 78-year-old former chief minister had complained of uneasiness on Saturday night and some doctors had visited his residence, Naveen Niwas, the party leaders said.

Patnaik, who had undergone spinal surgery for cervical arthritis at a hospital in Mumbai, had returned to Odisha on July 12.

He had left for Mumbai on June 20 and underwent the procedure on June 22. He was discharged from the Mumbai hospital on July 7.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Naveen Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik Health
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com