Rahul Gandhi Promises Universal Basic Income For Poor: 10 Points

Rahul Gandhi was speaking at a farmers' function in Chhattisgarh (File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that his party - if voted to power in the Lok Sabha election - will ensure a minimum income to the poor people of the country. Mr Gandhi made the announcement at the ''Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan'' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. He said with the minimum income guarantee, there will be no hungry, poor people in the country.