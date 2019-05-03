Poll Code Clean Chit To PM Came With Dissent From One Officer: Report

Election 2019: The Congress had alleged that PM Modi violated the model code of conduct

One of the two election commissioners had dissented in the decision of the "full Election Commission" to give clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the two speeches made in Maharashtra last month, highly-placed sources aware of the development said Friday.

In the last three days, the Election Commission gave its decision on as many complaints by the Congress against the Prime Minister, alleging violation of the model code.

One of the election commissioners, according to the sources, gave his dissent in EC's decision to give clean chit to the Prime Minister on his speech at Wardha on April 1 where he attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from minority-dominated Wayanad seat and his appeal to first-time voters by invoking the Balakot air strikes and the soldiers killed in Pulwama in Latur on April 9.

The "full Commission" which takes such decisions comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

The two decisions were then taken based on 2:1 majority as per prescribed law which governs the functioning the of the poll panel, the sources said.

The Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991 states that if the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners differ in opinion on any matter, such matter shall be decided according to the opinion of the majority.

The Commission transacts its business by holding regular meetings and also by circulation of papers. All Election Commissioners have equal say in the decision making of the Commission.

