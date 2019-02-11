Opposition Rallies Against Modi Government At N Chandrababu Naidu's Fast

N Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for various opposition leaders who visited the protest venue to back him and attack the central government.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, National Congress chairperson Farooq Abdullah, NCP's Majeed Memon, Trinamool Congress's Derek O' Brien, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav were among those who met the TDP chief to express their support.

The TDP president is demanding that the centre fulfil promises made during Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014 and alleges that PM Modi was not following ''raj dharma'' by denying the state special status.

"The prime minister has stolen from the people from Andhra Pradesh and he has given that money to Anil Ambani. That is the fact of the matter," Mr Gandhi alleged at the protest venue Andhra Bhavan in an apparent reference to the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

The government and Anil Ambani have rejected Mr Gandhi's allegations of corruption in the deal.

Derek O'Brien recalled PM Modi's speech in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday and said he didn't talk about development or special category status but "started a personal attack".

"Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others," he said.

The PM said in his rally that Mr Naidu was indeed a senior, but only in losing elections, switching alliances and ditching his father-in-law NT Rama Rao.

Lashing out at the prime minister, Omar Abdullah said, "Modi has stooped so low, he's making personal attacks against Naidu, who is doing a great service to the country."

"The Jammu-Srinagar highway is closed for six days. They cannot clear the 30km road, but they want to rule the country," he added.

Adding his voice to the chorus of criticism, Mr Memon alleged that the central government was meting out step motherly treatment to the state and the BJP was attacking Mr Naidu because he has taken the lead in uniting rival parties against it.

"We will show the BJP its place in the elections. I assure you on behalf of Sharad Pawar ji," Mr Memon stated.

Mulayam Singh Yadav said he was not well but had come to show endorse Mr Naidu's stand.

"Naidu is fighting the battle for the poor, the farmers and all those who are oppressed," he added.

Stating that Mr Naidu was fighting for a just cause, DMK leader Siva said the Modi government would be ousted in three months.

"The powers of the state are being encroached upon...the rights of the minorities are being violated."

The TDP had walked out the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation.

Mr Naidu's ''Dharma Porata Deeksha'' (a day-long protest for justice), which began at 8 am, is likely to end at around 8 pm. He will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on February 12.

Mr Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and also to the Ambedkar Statue at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan before sitting on the hunger strike.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal