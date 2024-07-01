Lok Sabha Congratulates Team India On Clinching T20 World Cup After 17 Years

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs

The Lok Sabha congratulated the Indian cricket team on Monday for winning the T20 World Cup. Speaker Om Birla said the country's youngsters and sportspersons would derive inspiration from the victory.

Mr Birla congratulated the team led by Rohit Sharma on the feat.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

