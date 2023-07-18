Live: Opposition's United Front vs BJP's Mega Show Of Strength Today

India will today to witness a high voltage political showdown, with the ruling NDA and Opposition parties both flexing numbers ahead of next year's general elections. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced a mega meet in New Delhi, expecting nearly 38 parties to reiterate support to the alliance, 26 Opposition parties gathered in Bengaluru yesterday. The Opposition is trying to put up a united front against the BJP in next year's general elections.

The NDA meeting will be chaired by BJP President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other than their alliance partners, the BJP has also invited several new allies and some former ones to the meet.

Ahead of the mega session scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said "Well begun is half done," after the opposition parties' dinner meeting.

Here are the LIVE updates on the BJP, Opposition's clash of meetings:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.