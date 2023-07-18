'NDA's Vote Share Will Go Over 50% In 2024': Top Quotes From PM's Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In 2014, the vote share of the NDA was just 38 per cent, but In 2024, the vote share will go over 50 per cent and in the third term, the Indian economy will be third in the world."

The Prime Minister countered the Opposition parties' alliance and said, "A glue of selfish gains binds them and these parties are forming an alliance out of greed."

Prime Minister Modi pointed out rifts in the Opposition alliance and said, "In Kerala, the Left and the Congress are against each other but in Bengaluru, they are hugging each other."

"The Opposition parties can come 'paas-paas' (close to each other) but not 'saath-saath' (together)," the Prime Minister said.