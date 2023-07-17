'United We Stand': Opposition's Message Against 'Hate Politics' At Key Meet

The leaders, who gathered in Bengaluru through the day, had a dinner meeting in the evening to formalise the agenda for tomorrow's talks.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad are among those taking part in the two-day meet. Sharad Pawar, whose party underwent a split last month with the rebellion of nephew Ajit Pawar, will join the meeting tomorrow.

"Like-minded opposition parties shall closely work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare. We want to free the people of India from the autocratic and anti-people politics of hate, division, economic inequality and loot... United We Stand, for this INDIA," tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge.

The dinner meeting at the Taj West End Hotel this evening saw Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi seated next to each other. While the two leaders are known to share a good rapport, relations between the Congress and Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress had soured lately.

But both parties have gone past that, agreeing that defeating the BJP next year is priority to save democracy and federalism.

The meet is being hosted by the Congress at a carefully chosen spot. The Congress victory in the recent Karnataka assembly election has not only galvanised the opposition, but also placed the party in a commanding position.

Under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress has, however, kept a low profile, reiterating that it wants to hear the ideas from other leaders.

Asked whether its former ally HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular will attend, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "All parties having the will and guts to fight the BJP are welcome".

"From 16 in Patna to 26 in Bengaluru, this opposition will grow... We will have many more meetings. Issues would be discussed now and we will look at leaders later," he added.