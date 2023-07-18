NDA's 38 vs Opposition's 26: Battle Of Alliances Today Ahead Of 2024 Polls

The 26 opposition leaders who met in Bengaluru yesterday, finalised the agenda for today's talks. According to sources, former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is set to be named as the President of the Front, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Convenor.

At BJP's grand show of strength in Delhi, a parallel event to the opposition's unity meet in Bengaluru, 38 parties have been invited to attend the meeting.

The NDA meet may be attended by several new allies, including the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar. Others such as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan could also attend the mega meet.

In Bengaluru, besides Mrs Gandhi, the opposition meet is being attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad.

"Like-minded opposition parties shall closely work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare. We want to free the people of India from the autocratic and anti-people politics of hate, division, economic inequality and loot... United We Stand, for this India," said Mr Kharge.

BJP President JP Nadda alleged that opposition leaders are uniting for selfish reasons, in order to shield themselves from corruption charges worth over Rs 20 lakh crore.

"It is a 'bhanumati ka kunba' (motley group), an opportunistic alliance. It has no agenda, commitment and vision. Their only aim is to grab power and serve their own interests," Mr Nadda said as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to sources, opposition parties have been requested to suggest a name for their united front that includes the word "India". The tagline for it will be "United We Stand". Suggestions have also been sought for the Common Minimum Programme, but the subject of states will be kept separate.

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy did not attend the first day of the opposition meeting. Although Mr Pawar is on his way to Bengaluru for the second day, it is unclear whether Mr Kumaraswamy will attend the meeting or not. "All parties having the will and guts to fight the BJP are welcome," said Congress leader Pawan Khera.