Senior BJP Leaders Hold Meeting In Parliament Amid Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

A meeting of senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers was held at Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's room in Parliament House on Tuesday.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Kiran Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal were present in the meeting. This meeting comes amid Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.

A political row has erupted over Dhankhar's resignation, with the Opposition linking it to the absence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju at a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

On Monday evening, Dhankhar resigned from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter read.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," the letter added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.