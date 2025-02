Delhi Chief Minister Alleges AAP Left "Empty Public Exchequer", Assures Aid To Women

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday alleged that the previous AAP government had left an "empty public exchequer" before the BJP dispensation, and assured that Rs 2,500 monthly payment scheme for women would be implemented with detailed planning.

Ms Gupta attended a meeting along with other BJP MLAs at the state party office ahead of the first session of the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly scheduled on Monday.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the newly appointed chief minister said several phases of meetings have been held with the officers over the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna under which Rs 2,500 per month is to be paid to the eligible women in Delhi.

"The condition which the (previous) government has left for us... when we sat with officers to review the financial status of the current government, we found that the government exchequer empty," she said on a question about the preparation to implement the scheme.

Ms Gupta, however, assured that the scheme will surely be implemented with detailed planning.

State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the BJP government's only agenda was ensuring a developed Delhi and solving the problems of the people.

