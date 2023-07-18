New Allies To Join BJP's Grand Show Of Strength At Delhi Meet

The event also marks the completion of 9 years of the central government under PM Modi. (File)

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is gearing up for a mega show of strength in New Delhi today as the Opposition parties huddle in Bengaluru to sketch out a game plan to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

BJP president J P Nadda had on Monday claimed that 38 parties have confirmed their attendance for its meeting.

The BJP has been working to cement fresh alliances in the last few months after losing some of its traditional allies like Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal.

The party will be hosting its new and old allies to regroup the NDA ahead of the 2024 elections.

The meeting will see new allies in attendance including NCP's Ajit Pawar who joined the alliance after a shock rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan is also expected to attend the mega meet, a day after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise his return to the NDA.

Apart from key allies, the BJP is likely to use this opportunity to strengthen its ties with regional parties that can be crucial in swinging elections in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Three parties from Bihar -- Upendra Singh Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, and Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha -- will join the NDA.

A number of parties that have helped the BJP gain a foothold in the seven northeastern states are also likely to attend.

The event also marks the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be chairing the meet.

Apart from BJP, the parties that will attend the meeting include AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Group), JJP (Jannayak Janta Party), Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan).