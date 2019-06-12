LIVE Updates Of Cyclone Vayu; Heat Wave In Parts Of India; Advancing Monsoon

Vayu: Gujarat is on "high alert" as Vayu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. (Representational)

Cyclone Vayu, a cyclonic storm, is moving towards the north and is expected to hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva with wind speed up to 120 kmph on June 13.

A Gujarat official said schools, colleges and anganwadis in the coastal districts would remain shut on June 12 and 13.

The entire coastline, starting from Kutch to south Gujarat has been put on "high alert", Mr Rupani told reporters on Tuesday. Authorities are prepping to evacuate close to 3,00,000 people off the western coast, reported news agency Reuters. The state's chief secretary said evacuations would begin starting today.

Here are the LIVE Updates Of Cyclone Vayu; Heat Wave In Parts Of India: