LIVE Updates Of Cyclone Vayu; Heat Wave In Parts Of India; Advancing Monsoon

Cyclone Vayu, a cyclonic storm, is moving towards the north and is expected to hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva with wind speed up to 120 kmph on June 13.
A Gujarat official said schools, colleges and anganwadis in the coastal districts would remain shut on June 12 and 13.
The entire coastline, starting from Kutch to south Gujarat has been put on "high alert", Mr Rupani told reporters on Tuesday. Authorities are prepping to evacuate close to 3,00,000 people off the western coast, reported news agency Reuters. The state's chief secretary said evacuations would begin starting today.
Advisory to Fishermen
All the fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while the ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Cyclone ' Vayu ' is about to reach Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress functionaries of Gujarat to be ready to help in all the areas that come in the way. I pray for the safety and well-being of all the people in the areas affected by the cyclone."
Orange Alert for Goa
The onset of Cyclone Vayu will trigger heavy rains in Goa and the Konkan area for the next two days, the IMD said Tuesday. The department has issued the 'orange' warning for Goa in view of the deep depression over East Central and adjoining South East Arabian sea, which has intensified into cyclonic storm.
36 NDRF Teams Deployed
In all, 36 NDRF teams will be deployed for rescue operations. We have also roped in Army, Navy, Coast Guard and BSF units. If needed, we will also take help of Air Force. We have ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadis in the districts which are likely to be hit by the cyclone to remain shut on June 12 and 13, said Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pankaj Kumar.
As per the weather report, the cyclonic storm Vayu is located around 630 km south of Veraval coast and is "very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm" in next 12 hours and hit the state coast on June 13. Officials said the cyclone is likely to affect Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts.
Cyclone Vayu over eastcentral Arabian Sea intensified into very severe cyclonic storm about 420 km west-northwest of Goa, in an early morning update.
Gujarat's Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts will likely be affected, said weather department officials. The most severe impact would be felt in Kutch and Saurashtra regions, officials said. Fishermen who ventured into sea have all been called back, an official said.
The Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft lands at Jamnagar with NDRF team.
Heavy Forces Deployed
While the government of Gujarat has deployed several teams of NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning, the Army, the Navy, and the Coast Guard are also put on alert.
Army Teams On Alert
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said people living in the coastal belt would be shifted to safer places. As per the latest weather report, the cyclonic storm Vayu is located around 630 km south of Veraval coast and is "very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm" in next 12 hours and hit the state coast on June 13.
Gujarat On High Alert
