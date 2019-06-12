LIVE Updates Of Cyclone Vayu; Heat Wave In Parts Of India; Advancing Monsoon

A Gujarat official said schools, colleges and anganwadis in the coastal districts would remain shut on June 12 and 13.

Updated: June 12, 2019 09:12 IST
Vayu: Gujarat is on "high alert" as Vayu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. (Representational)

Gujarat: 

Cyclone Vayu, a cyclonic storm, is moving towards the north and is expected to hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva with wind speed up to 120 kmph on June 13.

The entire coastline, starting from Kutch to south Gujarat has been put on "high alert", Mr Rupani told reporters on Tuesday. Authorities are prepping to evacuate close to 3,00,000 people off the western coast, reported news agency Reuters. The state's chief secretary said evacuations would begin starting today.

Here are the LIVE Updates Of Cyclone Vayu; Heat Wave In Parts Of India:


Jun 12, 2019
09:12 (IST)
Advisory to Fishermen 

All the fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while the ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.
Jun 12, 2019
09:12 (IST)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Cyclone ' Vayu ' is about to reach Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress functionaries of Gujarat to be ready to help in all the areas that come in the way. I pray for the safety and well-being of all the people in the areas affected by the cyclone."
Jun 12, 2019
09:10 (IST)
Orange Alert for Goa 

The onset of Cyclone Vayu will trigger heavy rains in Goa and the Konkan area for the next two days, the IMD said Tuesday. The department has issued the 'orange' warning for Goa in view of the deep depression over East Central and adjoining South East Arabian sea, which has intensified into cyclonic storm.
Jun 12, 2019
09:10 (IST)
36 NDRF Teams Deployed

In all, 36 NDRF teams will be deployed for rescue operations. We have also roped in Army, Navy, Coast Guard and BSF units. If needed, we will also take help of Air Force. We have ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadis in the districts which are likely to be hit by the cyclone to remain shut on June 12 and 13, said  Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pankaj Kumar.
Jun 12, 2019
09:08 (IST)
As per the weather report, the cyclonic storm Vayu is located around 630 km south of Veraval coast and is "very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm" in next 12 hours and hit the state coast on June 13. Officials said the cyclone is likely to affect Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts.

Jun 12, 2019
09:05 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu over eastcentral Arabian Sea intensified into very severe cyclonic storm about 420 km west-northwest of Goa, in an early morning update.
Jun 12, 2019
09:04 (IST)
Gujarat's Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts will likely be affected, said weather department officials. The most severe impact would be felt in Kutch and Saurashtra regions, officials said. Fishermen who ventured into sea have all been called back, an official said.

Jun 12, 2019
08:59 (IST)
The Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft lands at Jamnagar with NDRF team.
Jun 12, 2019
08:55 (IST)
Heavy Forces Deployed 

While the government of Gujarat has deployed several teams of NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning, the Army, the Navy, and the Coast Guard are also put on alert.
Jun 12, 2019
08:54 (IST)
Army Teams On Alert

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said people living in the coastal belt would be shifted to safer places. As per the latest weather report, the cyclonic storm Vayu is located around 630 km south of Veraval coast and is "very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm" in next 12 hours and hit the state coast on June 13.
Jun 12, 2019
08:52 (IST)
Gujarat On High Alert

The entire coastline, starting from Kutch to south Gujarat has been put on "high alert", Mr Rupani told reporters on Tuesday. Authorities are prepping to evacuate close to 3,00,000 people off the western coast, reported news agency Reuters. The state's chief secretary said evacuations would begin starting today.
