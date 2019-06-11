'High Alert' In Gujarat As Vayu Becomes Severe Cyclonic Storm: 10 Points

Vayu: Gujarat is on "high alert" as Vayu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm (Representational)
New Delhi: The entire Gujarat coastline was today put on "high alert" after cyclonic storm Vayu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said people living in the entire coastal belt of the state would be shifted to safer areas. Vayu, which is set to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday, is currently said to be around 630 km south of Gujarat's Veraval, according to the India Meteorological Department or IMD. Severe cyclonic storm Vayu would hit the Gujarat coast with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph, according to a weather department official, quoted by news agency PTI.
Here is your 10-point guide to Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu:
- The entire coastline, starting from Kutch to south Gujarat has been put on "high alert", Mr Rupani told reporters today. Authorities are prepping to evacuate close to 3,00,000 people off the western coast, reported news agency Reuters. The state's chief secretary said evacuations would begin starting tomorrow.
- 39 teams of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF, along with 34 teams of the Indian Army, the Coast Guard, Border Security Force or BSF and other agencies have all been roped in, reported news agency PTI. NDRF teams will have 45 rescuers in each team and all agencies will be equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment. "We have cancelled leaves of employees concerned and asked them to join duty. After the Cabinet meet tomorrow, all the ministers will go to various districts to oversee relief and rescue operations," Mr Rupani was quoted as saying by PTI.
- Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pankaj Kumar said the help of the Air Force would also be taken "if needed".
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the preparations being made to brace the impact of severe cyclonic storm Vayu. The ministry is in continuous touch with the state governments and Union territories like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Daman and Diu, reported PTI. Detailed advisories were also issued by the Home Ministry to Gujarat and Union Territory Diu, according to a ministry official.
- Gujarat's Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts will likely be affected, said weather department officials. The most severe impact would be felt in Kutch and Saurashtra regions, officials said. Fishermen who ventured into sea have all been called back, an official said.
- Vayu will strike the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva at wind speeds of 110-120 kmph, which could possibly increase to 135 kmph on early Thursday morning.
- Severe cyclonic storm Vayu will also be accompanied with heavy rainfall along with a storm surge of about 1-1.5 metres height, which could likely flood low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, according to PTI.
- A Gujarat official said schools, colleges and anganwadis in the coastal districts would remain shut on June 12 and 13.
- A distant warning number 2 (DW-2) has been sounded as well on all major ports of Gujarat. A coast guard official said ten Chinese ships have sought shelter at Maharashtra's Ratnagiri port to avoid the cyclone, on humanitarian grounds.
- Severe cyclonic storm Vayu is also expected to reach Mumbai tomorrow, leading to extreme weather and rain. Mumbai fishermen have also been warned to not venture out. The cyclonic storm is currently around 410 km south-southwest of Mumbai.
(With Inputs From Agencies)