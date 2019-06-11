'High Alert' In Gujarat As Vayu Becomes Severe Cyclonic Storm: 10 Points

Vayu: Gujarat is on "high alert" as Vayu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm (Representational)

New Delhi: The entire Gujarat coastline was today put on "high alert" after cyclonic storm Vayu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said people living in the entire coastal belt of the state would be shifted to safer areas. Vayu, which is set to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday, is currently said to be around 630 km south of Gujarat's Veraval, according to the India Meteorological Department or IMD. Severe cyclonic storm Vayu would hit the Gujarat coast with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph, according to a weather department official, quoted by news agency PTI.