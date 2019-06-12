Cyclone Vayu To Hit Gujarat Tomorrow, Schools, Colleges Closed: 10 Points

Cyclone Vayu: The NDRF, the army and other agencies have been roped in for relief work.

New Delhi: Nearly three lakh people will be evacuated from the western coast as Gujarat prepares for Cyclone Vayu, which is inching closer to the coast. The entire coastline, from Kutch to south Gujarat has been put on "high alert". Schools and colleges in the coastal districts are closed today and tomorrow. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Vayu. The Union Home has sent detailed advisories to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu. The monsoon hit the southwestern state of Kerala last week but was several days late. The monsoon hit the southwestern coast in Kerala last week but was several days late.