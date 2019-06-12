15 Trains Cancelled In Gujarat As Cyclone Vayu Inches Closer To Coastline

Cyclone Vayu: Nearly three lakh people are being evacuated starting today

Fifteen passenger trains in Gujarat have been cancelled and sixteen have been partially cancelled by the railways as Cyclone Vayu inches closer to the state's coastline. The cancellation of the trains will come into effect from today evening at 6 pm for two days for the areas which will be affected after Cyclone Vayu hits Gujarat's coastline. Special trains will instead run from these areas, according to a statement tweeted by the Indian Railways. Cyclone Vayu, which instensified into a severe cyclonic storm yesterday, is expected to hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region.

Nearly three lakh people are being evacuated starting today as Cyclone Vayu is set to make landfall. They will be shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters. Gujarat's Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veravar and Okha will likely be the areas which will feel the most significant impact as the cyclone enters land.

The entire coastline has been on high alert since yesterday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters. Schools and colleges along the entire coastline will remain closed till tomorrow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations being made to brace the impact of the cyclone. The Home Ministry has also sent detailed advisories to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu.

List of cancelled/partially cancelled/short terminated trains by Western Railway due to cyclone 'vayu' pic.twitter.com/BBhThB5tfR - Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 12, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted to say the central government was "closely monitoring the situation" and said that he was "constantly in touch with state governments" to review the situation.

"Praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The Government and local agencies are providing real-team information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow," he said in another tweet.

Various Safety and Security precautions for train passengers taken by Western Railway in view of cyclone 'Vayu' pic.twitter.com/uido3paxfX - Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 12, 2019

"Cyclone 'Vayu' is about to reach Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress functionaries of Gujarat to be ready to help in all the areas that come in the way. I pray for the safety and well-being of all the people in the areas affected by the cyclone," tweeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The effect of Cyclone Vayu will also be felt in Mumbai as well as Goa, which the weather department said will witness heavy rain.

39 teams of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF, along with 34 teams of the Indian Army, the Coast Guard, Border Security Force or BSF and other agencies have all been roped in to help with rescue and relief efforts.