G20 Summit Live Updates: Traffic Curbs Come Into Force In Delhi

New Delhi:
The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. More than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organizations are expected to attend.
Ahead of the summit, strict traffic curbs have been put in place to restrict the movement of vehicles in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.
Here are the LIVE updates on the G20 Summit:
