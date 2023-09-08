G20 Summit Live Updates: Traffic Curbs Come Into Force In Delhi

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. More than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organizations are expected to attend.

Ahead of the summit, strict traffic curbs have been put in place to restrict the movement of vehicles in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.

Here are the LIVE updates on the G20 Summit:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 08, 2023 07:46 (IST) G20 Summit Traffic Curbs, Fighter Jets, Schools Shut: Delhi All Set For G20 Summit

Stringent traffic curbs, schools shut, fighter jets for security, murals all across the town - New Delhi has pulled out all the stops to ensure a smooth G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. Stringent traffic curbs, schools shut, fighter jets for security, murals all across the town - New Delhi has pulled out all the stops to ensure a smooth G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

Sep 08, 2023 07:35 (IST) Joe Biden Heads To India For G20 Summit: We Engage, We Get Better

United States President Joe Biden on Friday said that he is headed for India to hold discussions with other G20 leaders on several pressing world issues. United States President Joe Biden on Friday said that he is headed for India to hold discussions with other G20 leaders on several pressing world issues.

Sep 08, 2023 07:34 (IST) G20 Summit: Spain's President Pedro Sanchez Tests Positive For Covid, To Skip G20 Summit In Delhi

Spain's President Pedro Sanchez has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will not be able to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Spain's President Pedro Sanchez has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will not be able to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.