Spain's President Tests Positive For Covid, To Skip G20 Summit In Delhi

Spain's President Pedro Sanchez has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will not be able to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

President Sanchez said that he was feeling "fine", adding that Spain would be represented at the G20 Summit by First Vice President Nadia Calvino Santamaria and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

"This afternoon I have tested positive for COVID and will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. I feel fine. Spain will be magnificently represented by the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Esta tarde he dado positivo en COVID y no podré viajar a Nueva Delhi para asistir a la Cumbre del G-20.



Me encuentro bien.



España estará magníficamente representada por la vicepresidenta primera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos y el ministro de Exteriores, UE y Cooperación. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 7, 2023

President Sanchez joins Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping as the third world leader to withdraw from the summit.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9-10. More than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations are expected to attend.