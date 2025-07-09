Spain PM Announces Anti-Graft Plan As Scandal Rocks Government

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday announced an anti-corruption plan designed with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in a bid to salvage confidence in his scandal-hit government.

The implication of two former Socialist heavyweights and close Sanchez allies in a graft scandal has rocked the minority leftist coalition and thrown its viability into doubt.The crisis is particularly sensitive for a leader who came to power in 2018 vowing to clean up Spanish politics after the rival conservative Popular Party (PP) was convicted in its own graft affair.

Sanchez announced a 15-point plan drawn up with the Paris-based OECD's division for anti-corruption and integrity in government during an address to parliament.They include the creation of an independent public integrity agency to prevent, supervise and prosecute corruption, with Sanchez saying existing mechanisms have "generated inefficiencies and vacuums of coordination".Enhanced data analysis aided by artificial intelligence will scan for "vulnerabilities" in public tenders, said Sanchez, after his former right-hand men were suspected of receiving kickbacks in the improper awarding of such contracts.

Top officials would also undergo "random and annual wealth checks" during their time in the job, while parties and foundations receiving public funds above 50,000 euros ($58,500) would be obliged to face external audits.Whistleblowers would receive greater protection, specialised sections in courts would be created and the criminal code reformed to harshen punishments for offences against the public administration, added Sanchez.

A bombshell police report into the scandal released last month implicated ex-transport minister Jose Luis Abalos and former top Socialist official Santos Cerdan, both key figures in Sanchez's rise to power.

Sanchez revealed he had considered resigning over the affair, apologising but defying the opposition by vowing not to "throw in the towel" and call early elections.

Government wobbles

Since the police report, Cerdan has relinquished his powerful post as Socialist organisation secretary and as an MP, while the party definitively expelled Abalos.The array of far-left and regional separatist parties propping up the government had demanded firm anti-corruption measures as the price for their continued support.

Sanchez described the plan as "the biggest boost" to the fight against corruption in Spain "in recent decades".But PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo dismissed Sanchez's explanations and reform efforts, saying the Socialists had "operated like a criminal organisation" for years.

"We don't know where your direct responsibility begins and where it ends... How will you get us out of this nightmare if you got us into it?" he replied to Sanchez, demanding elections.

Separate investigations are underway against Sanchez's wife, brother and Socialist-appointed top public prosecutor, ratcheting up the pressure on one of Europe's longest-serving leftist leaders.

