'Hello, Delhi!': Joe Biden's Enthusiastic Post After India Touchdown

US President Joe Biden arrived in Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A few hours after landing, President Biden shared an enthusiastic post on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Hello, Delhi!



It's great to be in India for this year's G20. pic.twitter.com/JBJUAuAYYb — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2023

"Hello, Delhi! It's great to be in India for this year's G20," Mr Biden said on the social media site with a picture of him receiving a warm welcome after descending from Air Force 1. He also shared pictures of a cultural performance..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mr Biden for a bilateral discussion at his residence in Delhi late on Friday evening, shortly after the US president's Air Force One landed in Delhi

Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister.



Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. pic.twitter.com/bEW2tPrNXr — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2023

Soon after his meeting with PM Modi, President Biden shared another post on social media site X in which two leaders can be seen sharing a warm handshake.

"Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history," the 80-year-old President said.

In their over 50-minute talks, the two leaders deliberated on India's G20 presidency, cooperation in nuclear energy, critical and emerging technologies such as 6G and artificial intelligence, and ways to fundamentally reshape multilateral development banks.

This is Joe Biden's first visit to India as US President. The last US President to visit India was Donald Trump in February 2020.

President Biden and the US delegation will be staying at the ITC Maurya Hotel in the national capital.