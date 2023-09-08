Hitch In Climate Change Talks At G20 As China, Saudi Harden Stance

With just hours left for the G20 Summit to begin, climate change is already turning to be a contentious point among the leaders, sources said. The group has been divided on commitments to phasing down fossil-fuel use, increasing renewable energy targets and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

China and Saudi Arabia are opposing drastic steps for phasing out fossil fuels.

G20 sherpas or negotiators have made progress on several issues but the main point sticking point is the language in the leaders' declaration on climate change.

The other issue that is expected to be a major talking point during the two-day Summit is Russia's attack on Ukraine.