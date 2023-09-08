On Biden's Itinerary After India Touchdown, Dinner And Talks With PM Modi

The two leaders will have dinner together after bilateral talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host US President Joe Biden for a private dinner tonight at his residence in Delhi, a day before the mega G20 summit.

President Biden, who left for India earlier today, is expected to drive straight to PM Modi's residence after his arrival, sources say.

This is President Biden's first visit to India, three months after PM Modi's State visit, during which he hosted the Prime Minister for dinner at the White House. He will leave for Vietnam on Sunday afternoon.

PM Modi and the US President are expected to make meaningful advancements on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology during their bilateral talks, Reuters has quoted National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as saying. GE opened its gates for the transfer of technology to India for the indigenous manufacture of jet engines in April.

The two leaders are also likely to review ongoing cooperation in areas of clean energy, trade, high-technology, defence and how the two countries can contribute in dealing with some of the pressing challenges facing the world, US officials say.

Before flying to India, Biden posted on his social media account X, "I'm headed to the G20 - the premier forum for international economic cooperation - focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver."

The last US President to visit India was Donald Trump in 2020.

PM Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings over three days till Sunday, sources say.

This evening, he will also meet with the leaders of Mauritius and Bangladesh at his Lok Kalyan Marg home.

Tomorrow, apart from G20 meetings, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.

On the final day of the G20 summit, the Prime Minister will hold a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will do a pull aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, say sources.