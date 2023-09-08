G20 Special Dinner Hosted By President: Who Is Invited, Who Isn't

G20 Summit: PM Modi will welcome the leaders of all countries individually at the venue. (File)

The guest list for the G20 special dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday in Delhi includes all cabinet and state ministers, all Chief Ministers, all Secretaries to the Government of India, and other distinguished guests.

Former Prime Ministers Dr Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the special occasion.

Leaders from political parties have, however, not been invited.

Congress chief and the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who holds a cabinet minister rank, has not been invited to the G20 dinner.

Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann are among those who have confirmed they will attend the dinner gala.

The gala dinner will take place at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam, the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation complex at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, which has a huge capacity. There will be a short cultural programme accompanying the gala dinner, Muktesh Pardeshi, who is a special secretary (operations) of the G20 and is heading the operations and logistics for the summit, told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome the leaders of all countries individually at the venue, where he will also host a working lunch for them on Saturday, officials said.