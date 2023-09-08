PM Modi To Hold 15 Bilateral Meetings During G20, Biden and Macron On List

PM Narendra Modi is likely to hold 15 bilateral meetings during G20 summit, sources said. Among those he will hold one-on-one discussions with include US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron.

Sources said PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the US president and the Bangladeshi prime minister on Friday at his official residence. He will also hold a meeting with the leader of Mauritius.

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

On the final day of the G20 summit, the Prime Minister will hold a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada's Justin Trudeau and hold bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, say sources.

The two-day G20 Summit will begin in New Delhi tomorrow and will witness several discussions on issues ailing the world.

Ahead of the summit, strict traffic curbs have been put in place to restrict the movement of vehicles in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.