Lights On, Security In Place: Delhi Ready To Welcome World At G20 Summit

Tight traffic regulations came into effect in the national capital from 5 am today and will continue till 11.59 pm on Sunday. Police have said that ambulances, medicines and those working in other essential services will be allowed to move freely.

Vehicles of locals and tourists will also be permitted to move, but only in the area that they are staying in. Authorities have urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling, or picnicking.

Schools, banks, and all government offices will remain shut to ease traffic. Borders to neighboring states will also be sealed.

Over 100,000 police and security personnel are expected to patrol the streets, with fighter jets, advanced AI-based cameras, jamming devices, and sniffer dogs at their disposal.

The Delhi Police will also keep a close watch on developments during the summit from its state-of-the-art control room with the help of a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras installed across the city, officials said.

The Summit will be attended by leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies and will witness discussions on some of the world's most pressing problems like climate change and poverty.

US President Joe Biden will arrive in New Delhi today and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Summit.

Prominent issues that could feature during the meeting could be Ukraine, critical and emerging technology, and some of the deals that were announced like that of the drones with General Atomics and jet engines with General Electric.

China's Xi Jinping will miss the G20 meeting at a time of heightened trade and geopolitical tensions with the United States and India, with which it shares a long and disputed border.