"Challenge Is To Bring Consensus": G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant On Summit Declaration

A consensus on the final document is key to the G20 Summit's success

The G20 leaders' communique is almost ready to be presented to those attending the weekend summit of the group, India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant told reporters today, adding that the statement will be a "voice" of the global south and developing countries.

"New Delhi leaders' declaration is almost ready, I would not like to dwell on it. This declaration will be recommended to the leaders and the leaders will then accept it, and only after that we'll be able to talk about the actual achievements of the declaration," Mr Kant said.

"The challenge is to bring consensus on every issue. Every country has veto power. Multilateral issues are different from bilateral ones," he told NDTV.

India wants the summit's final communique, the Leaders' Declaration, to accommodate the views of Russia and China, which have blocked efforts by western nations to include strong condemnation of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The hardened stance on the war has prevented agreement on even a single communique at ministerial meetings during India's G20 presidency so far this year, leaving it to the leaders to find a way around, if possible.