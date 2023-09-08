G20 Summit: Where And How To Watch The Event Live

G20 summit 2023 is being held in the presidency of India

India is set to hold the G20 summit in Delhi over the weekend. The high-profile event will see participation from heads of state of world's leading economies. These leaders have started arriving in India, since the summit begins on Saturday and continue till Sunday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made by Delhi Police for the convenience of the people of Delhi. These include regulation of traffic in the New Delhi district, in and around Pragati Maidan, the venue of the G20 summit.

Where to watch G20 summit live?

The event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of G20. The updates will also be posted on the social media handles of the summit.

Users can also log onto ndtv.com to catch the live updates of the coverage. The event will also be broadcast live on NDTV.

There will also be regular media briefings on the bilateral meetings taking place during the summit to inform people about the outcomes.

The venue of the summit

The G20 summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The venue has been decked up and a 27-foot Nataraj statue installed at the entrance.

Authorities have planted nearly seven lakh flowering and foliage plants in different plants of Delhi. About 15,000 metric tonnes of solid waste have been cleared, and over 100 sculptures and 150 fountains with different designs have been installed at various locations to give the city an aesthetic look.

What is G20?

It is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU). The G20 is a premier forum for fostering international economic cooperation.

The 19 members countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Theme of G20 this year

The theme this year is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future" under the presidency of India.