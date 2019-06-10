BJP To Observe Black Day In Bengal After Police Stop Funeral Procession: Live Updates

The centre on Sunday expressed concern over "unabated violence" in the state over the past few weeks

The Bengal BJP will observe statewide "Black Day" today after some of its party workers were allegedly prevented by the police from holding the funeral of its workers, killed in political clashes on Saturday, on a highway near Kolkata.

The party has also called for a 12-hour general strike in the Basirhat sub-division and a 'condemnation march' to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar on June 12.

Political violence flared up in the state over the weekend. At least two BJP workers were killed and a Trinamool worker was shot and hacked to death in the North 24 Paraganas district on Saturday evening.

The centre on Sunday expressed concern over "unabated violence" in the state over the past few weeks. However, the state has said "situation is under control".

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Black Day protests in Bengal: