BJP Alleges Rs 100 Crore Flood Relief Scam In Bengal, Cites CAG Report

The Bengal BJP on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress, citing a 700-page report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) regarding an alleged Rs 100 crore scam in the distribution of relief funds for the 2017 Malda district floods.

The CAG submitted its report to the Calcutta High Court. According to the BJP, the findings reveal that 6,965 individuals received flood relief payments multiple times - ranging from two to as many as 42 transactions - into the same bank accounts.

The party highlighted a specific case in the Harishchandrapur-2 block where one individual allegedly received relief funds 42 times. It further alleged that Rs 7.5 crore was distributed for damages to "pucca" houses, despite the District Magistrate's report confirming zero damage to such structures.

Ashok Das, 52, is physically challenged and a father of three. A resident of Harishchandrapur, one of the areas worst hit by the 2017 floods, Das and his family are still waiting for a permanent house nearly nine years later.

"My house was damaged in the 2017 flood, but I am still waiting for funds. What was the government doing? The poor are suffering. I have three girls and I am suffering from paralysis; I have nowhere to go. My family was shortlisted for a house initially, but Trinamool members denied us financial help. They have looted all the funds," alleged Das, who has been forced to live in a hut.

His wife, Archana Das, told NDTV: "We were denied funds despite being enlisted for a house. My family was almost destroyed in the 2017 floods. I am struggling to afford the education of my three daughters. Why have we not received funds after so many years?"

The BJP also claimed that 108 public representatives and government employees - including individuals allegedly linked to the Trinamool - received benefits meant for below-poverty-line (BPL) households, even though they were drawing regular salaries.

"This is a matter of shame for the West Bengal government. A 700-page CAG report filed before the High Court exposes a nearly Rs 100 crore scam by the TMC, involving funds meant for poor families and flood victims in Malda," said BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal. "These funds were diverted to party workers and representatives while actual victims received nothing. Similar misuse occurred during COVID-19 and Amphan relief efforts."

BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar added, "TMC has looted the money, and officials were involved. It proves this is a corrupt era under the TMC's leadership in Bengal."

Abhishek Singhania, BJP General Secretary in North Malda, stated: "In 2017, Harishchandrapur and Ratua witnessed the worst flooding. Affected people were allocated funds by the Central Government, but the real beneficiaries were TMC Panchayat Pradhans and members, not the needy. As TMC leaders have been found guilty by the CAG investigation, they should be punished."

The Trinamool Congress has yet to react to these allegations.

