16,000 Vehicles Have Same Chassis, Engine Numbers In Northeast: CAG

Nearly 16,000 vehicles with the same chassis and engine numbers are registered across several northeastern states revealed a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the 126-member Assam Assembly on Thursday (February 19).

The audit revealed that a VAHAN database check across Assam and seven other northeastern states identified 15,849 vehicles that shared identical chassis and engine numbers, registered in two or more states. Notably, 12,112 of these, around 76 per cent, were registered in Assam without the required no-objection certificate (NOC).

Legally, it is mandated for unique registration numbers for vehicles at any time. While a re-registration in a new state is allowed after relocating, it can happen only upon cancellation of the prior registration.

The report also highlighted "significant discrepancies" observed in the process of issuance of transport vehicle permits across eight test District Transport Offices. The report, seen by NDTV, noted that only 26,105 permits, 21.98 percent, were issued against 1,19,369 registered vehicles between the period of 2019-2024.

This report also flagged concerns over contract carriage permits issued to school buses across eight districts in the state instead of Educational Institution Bus (EIB) permits bypassing mandatory fitness tests. The report notes that this "defeats the purpose" of the EIB permits which were specifically designed to enhance safety standards for school transportation.

The report further mentions that of the 1.29 lakh commercial vehicles, 29,560 didn't remit Motor Vehicles tax, which led to a tax deficit of Rs 61.28 crore and fine accrual of Rs 24.53 crore as of March 2024.

"Due to the non-collection of fine for delta in payment of MV tax in respect of 1.51 lakh vehicles in eight selected districts, there was a loss of revenue amounting Rs 3.79 crore to the exchequer," the report noted. Across seven DTOs, 64 percent of the recorded penalties remained uncollected, "impairing enforcement efforts".

Discrepancies were also noted in the pollution control enforcement, report said, also noting that Assam's vehicular population has outpaced the Transport Department's workforce capacity. Vacancies ranged from 30 percent to 57 percent which adversely impacts enforcement abilities, the report said.

Against 7.85 percent of issued learner's licenses and driving licenses, no dates of the driving test were found to have been recorded, "raising concerns" regarding licensing without evaluation.

"Analysis of driving test slots revealed improbably high daily testing numbers, 24 of 40 cases during 2019-2024, indicating potential procedural lapses or compromised assessment rigor," the report mentions.