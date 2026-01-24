New Vehicles In Telangana To Be Registered Directly At Showrooms From Today

In a major relief to buyers, the Telangana Transport Department will start allowing permanent registration of new two-wheelers and cars directly at authorised showrooms, ending the need for vehicle buyers to visit Regional Transport Office (RTO) for this purpose.

The facility is being rolled out from today across the state.

Under the new Dealer Point Registration System, authorised dealers will submit online registration applications and upload required documents such as the invoice, Form 21 and Form 22, insurance details, address proof and vehicle photographs.

Transport officials will verify the application online, allot the registration number digitally and send the Registration Certificate (RC) to the buyer by speed post.

A pilot test of the system was successfully completed at a showroom of Hyderabad on January 23, when a four-wheeler was registered and delivered without the owner needing to visit an RTO.

The system covers only new cars and two-wheelers bought from January 24 onwards. It does not apply to commercial or transport vehicles, which must still be registered through the usual RTO process.

Under the new system, authorised dealerships can handle the entire permanent registration process on behalf of the buyer:

The authorised dealer submits an online registration application to the Transport Department portal.

Required documents, including the invoice, Form 21, Form 22, insurance details, address proof and vehicle photographs, are uploaded digitally by the dealer.

A Transport Department official verifies the application online.

Registration number is allotted digitally, and the Registration

Certificate (RC) is sent to the vehicle owner via Speed Post.

The system is only applicable to new personal vehicles, two-wheelers and cars purchased from January 24, 2026, onwards.

Commercial and transport vehicles are excluded and must still be registered through standard RTO procedures.

No need for buyers to physically visit RTA/RTO offices.

Saves time and reduces hassles.

Streamlined digital process with greater transparency and efficiency.

Officials say the move will save time for buyers, reduce crowding at RTO offices and make vehicle registration faster and more transparent. Random checks by the Transport Department may be carried out at authorised dealerships to ensure proper implementation.

Before the rollout, the Transport Commissioner held an online meeting with officials from all 33 districts to issue guidelines and prepare for state-wide implementation.

This dealer-based permanent registration system is being seen as one of the first fully implemented statewide processes in India to allow RC issuance without any visit to the RTO, marking a significant step in digital and citizen-friendly transport services.