Trinamool vs BJP Over Rs 1,670-Crore Bridge In Bengal's Sagar Island

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone for a nearly 5-km-long bridge over the Muriganga river to connect Sagar Island, where the annual Gangasagar Mela is held.

Trinamool vs BJP Over Rs 1,670-Crore Bridge In Bengal's Sagar Island
Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone of the long-awaited Gangasagar Bridge
Kolkata:

The annual Gangasagar Mela, the world's second-largest human congregation after the Kumbh mela, has become the latest political flashpoint between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in Bengal.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone for a nearly 5-km-long bridge over the Muriganga river to connect Sagar Island, where the annual Gangasagar Mela is held.

The Rs 1,670-crore bridge, named the 'Gangasagar Setu', will provide all-weather road connectivity to Sagar Island, located at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal. The bridge is expected to be completed within two years, officials said.

At present, Sagar Island is accessible only by ferry services, which often become bottlenecks during the annual Gangasagar Mela due to heavy pilgrim inflow and tidal conditions.

Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country visit the island in the South 24 Parganas district every year to take a dip at the confluence and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple on Makar Sankranti on January 14.

At the programme, documents were ceremonially exchanged between the West Bengal government and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), which has been awarded the contract for the construction, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The BJP's Big Charge

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in Bengal assembly, claimed the Mamata Banerjee government had bypassed rules to announce the construction in haste ahead of this year's elections in the state.

Adhikari claimed the waterbody is under national waterways as it's a passage for heavy vessels.

"You cannot build a bridge without the Centre's No Objection Certificate. I have spoken to the central ministers, and they have confirmed that the West Bengal government has not taken any permission for constructions," Adhikari claimed.

The leader of the opposition claimed no tender was floated for the construction of the Gangasagar bridge.

"How can she directly award the construction to L&T without proper tendering. This bridge is a lie, we will build a bridge like the one in Rameshwaram for the people," Adhikari added.
 

