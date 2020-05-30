Coronavirus India Updates: Over 7,400 COVID-19 Cases In India In Last 24 Hours

India Coronavirus Cases LIVE Updates: The number of people who have recovered is 71,106. (File)

Coronavirus Live Update: India reported 7,466 new novel coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed Friday morning. This is the first time that more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases have been detected in a 24-hour period and follows seven straight days of more than 6,000 new cases per day.

The number of deaths over the past 24 hours is 175. The total number of COVID-19 cases is now 1,65,799, the total number of deaths is 4,706 and the number of people who have recovered is 71,106.

Late Thursday the country crossed 1.6 lakh coronavirus cases, making it the ninth worst-hit in the world. The surge in cases comes with only two days to the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials on Friday to discuss the way forward as the coronavirus lockdown, extended thrice, ends on Sunday. A decision is likely today on whether to extend the restrictions amid the steady rise in virus cases, given the need to reopen economic activity.

The Home Ministry has been asked to analyse inputs from various sectors and states.

Some states have already extended the virus lockdown and "nothing stops them from taking any further steps on their own", sources said.

May 30, 2020 06:18 (IST) US records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins, news agency AFP reported.

May 30, 2020 05:43 (IST) Death count in Brazil due to coronavirus hits 27,878, news agency AFP reported.