Night Curfew Timings Reduced To 9 PM-5 AM From 7 PM-7 AM In Lockdown5

Coronavirus lockdown: Night curfew will remain but the time has been reduced in lockdown5

The centre has issued fresh guidelines for coronavirus lockdown5 as it extended the lockdown till June 30 in containment zones. The centre has given a plan for phased reopening of areas outside containment zones.

Night curfew, however, will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am across the country, the Home Ministry said in a statement, a change from 7 am to 7 pm in lockdown4. People linked to essential services are allowed to move at night.

"Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities," the Home Ministry said.

"Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance," the Home Ministry said.

The centre has allowed several activities to reopen outside containment zones in phases, subject to following social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Places of worship, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services and malls can reopen from June 8, the Home Ministry said.

The centre will issue standard operating procedures or SOPs for them for ensuring social distancing and containing the spread of coronavirus, the Home Ministry said.

India reported the biggest single-day jump in the number of new coronavirus patients and those who died due to the highly infectious illness with 7,964 fresh cases and 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 1,73,763 cases, according to data shared by the Health Ministry this morning.

The country has logged 4,971 deaths since the pandemic began. More than 80,000 patients have recovered so far. Of these, a record number of 11,264 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.