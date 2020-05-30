10 Big Takeaways As Centre Relaxes Lockdown Guidelines

In the first stage of lockdown relaxation, religious places, hotels and restaurants, and shopping malls will be allowed from June 8.

In the second, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be re-opened. However, this will only happen after discussions with all stakeholders, including parents. The final decision on this will be taken in July.

In the third phase, international air travel may be re-started, with exceptions as listed by the Home Ministry. Metro services may also be re-started in this phase.

Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars and other places of assembly may be allowed in the third stage. Social, political, sporting, cultural and religious functions, as well as all other large congregations may also be allowed at this time.

Night curfew hours - previously enforced from 7 PM to 7 AM across the country - have been reduced to 9 PM to 5 AM, except for essential activities.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or e-permit will be required for such movement. Individual states and union territories can, for reasons of public health and given COVID-19 cases in its area, can place such restrictions, but only after wide publicity in advance.

Use of the Aarogya Setu app, the government's contentious contact-tracing software, has been promoted. All employers are urged, on "best effort basis", to ensure their employees have installed the app.

Under the National Directives for COVID-19 Management, wearing of face maks (or cover) remains mandatory in all public places, workplaces and during transportation.

Similarly, social distancing remains compulsory; individuals are urged to maintain a minimum of six feet from each other in public places.