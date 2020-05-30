Watch: Chennai Metro's New Initiative Against COVID-19, First Metro Rail To Do So

For now CMRL has installed the foot-operated lift in its headquarters in Koyambedu.

The Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has come up with an ingenious way towards contactless operations amid the spread of coronavirus. The agency has installed foot-operated lift to avoid hand contact with the elevator buttons thereby reducing the possibility of contracting the virus. With its new initiative, the CMRL has become the first metro rail in the country to do so.

Chennai Metro's foot operated lift towards contactless operations to check the spread of virus. The agency plans to install this in Metro stations as well. @ndtvpic.twitter.com/tBCfwd7Jqp - J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) May 30, 2020

For now CMRL has installed the foot-operated lift in its headquarters in Koyambedu. Once the optimal solution is formed, CMRL plans to implement this system in all the lifts at its metro stations.

CMRL plans to include several measures, including warning stickers and marking on floors at stations and on seats inside trains, once it begins operations in the city.

The agency has kept the stations open during the lockdown period with 25 per cent staff for maintanance work.

Chennai Metro Rail makes sures to take care the hygiene and safety of every passengers aboard. Disinfecting all the facilities is done in full swing every day to keep a healthy environment for a pleasant travel!! #ChennaiMetro#COVID2019indiapic.twitter.com/8JYa49gmDo - Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) May 7, 2020

Tamil Nadu reported 874 positive cases of the novel coronavirus today, with state capital Chennai alone contributing 618 cases.

The state government has attributed the high number of cases to increased testing and high density of population in Chennai.

"Chennai's high density of population and cramped houses are key reason for the spread of the virus. Government is doing everything to control this," Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said.