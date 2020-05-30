Air India Delhi-Moscow Flight Returns As Pilot Has COVID, Probe Ordered

Coronavirus: The Air India Delhi-Moscow flight returned midway after the pilot was found infected

The aviation regulator DGCA has said it has ordered a probe into "lapse" after an empty Air India plane flying from Delhi to Moscow returned midway when the pilot was found infected with coronavirus.

The state-run carrier's ground team realised the pilot was a COVID-19 patient only after the Airbus A320NEO had taken off, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA said "prima facie, this appears to be a lapse" as the pilot was not supposed to be on the plane if he was found positive, sources said.

The plane took off from Delhi after 7 am today and returned to the national capital at 12:30 pm, sources said.

"When the A320 plane, which did not have any passengers as it was heading to Moscow to bring back stranded Indians under Vande Bharat Mission, reached Uzbekistan's airspace, our team on ground realised that one of the pilots had tested COVID-19 positive," PTI quoted a senior Air India official as saying.

"The flight was immediately asked to return," the official said.

The crew has been quarantined. Another plane will be sent to Moscow to bring back Indians, officials said.

Pilots are tested for coronavirus before they are allowed to fly.

So far 45,000 Indians have been flown home from abroad under the centre's "Vande Bharat Mission" that was launched on May 7 to repatriate stranded Indians amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. It said one lakh more will be flown home till June 13.