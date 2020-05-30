Lockdown Rules Eased: Read Government's Full Guidelines Here

Centre said prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner outside containment zones

The nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended to June 30, the centre said today and released a list of new guidelines for the fifth phase. Dubbing it "Unlock 1", which will have an economic focus", the home ministry said prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner outside containment zones. These will be allowed in three stages, the ministry said, adding that each would only be allowed if Health Ministry SOPs are followed. Activities listed in the second and third stages will only be permitted after assessing the on-ground situation at that time and in consultation with states and union territories, the home ministry added.

Here is the full text of the new guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on the lockdown: