Centre's Nudge To Employers To Have Workers Use Aarogya Setu In New Rules

Aarogya Setu enables early identification of the potential risk of COVID-19 infection, the order says

Aarogya Setu, the contact-tracing app the centre has pushed in its fight against coronavirus, found a mention in the new guidelines released by the home ministry as the lockdown eases.

Although not mandatory, the centre wants companies on their "best effort basis" to ensure the app is installed by employees having compatible phones. Staggering work hours are allowed in offices, shops, markets, and industrial areas however work from home is encouraged, the centre said in its order.

Saying that the app acts as a shield for individuals and the community, the centre reiterated that Aarogya Setu enables early identification of the potential risk of COVID-19 infection. The app evaluates the chances of the user contracting the virus based on location, medical and travel history.

District authorities have also been asked to advice people to install the app on their cellphones and update their health status on it.

"This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk," the order reads.

The government has been pushing people to download the app voluntarily to protect themselves from coronavirus. Recently, government employees were ordered to download the app and check their health status before coming to work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged citizens to download the App in his speeches.

The Aarogya Setu app was recently made compulsory for air travel after domestic flights resumed from May 25.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till June 30, but malls, restaurants and religious places can reopen from June 8 except in containment zones, or areas sealed because of a large number of coronavirus cases.