No Complete Lockdown In Karnataka Tomorrow: Chief Minister's Office

Coronavirus: Health Ministry data shows Karnataka has reported 2,781 cases (AFP)

There won't be a total lockdown in Karnataka tomorrow, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office said in a statement today. The state had so far enforced complete lockdown and allowed only essential services every Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There will be no complete lockdown on Sunday in the interest of the general public of the state. Normal day to day life will continue tomorrow," the statement said.

The Health Ministry's data shows Karnataka has reported 2,781 cases of coronavirus so far; 894 have recovered and 48 have died.

Passengers arriving in Karnataka from coronavirus high-risk states can opt for testing by private labs at their own cost. The test would cost the passenger Rs 650 and would be done using the pooling method.

The Karnataka government has made it clear that it is struggling to cope with quarantine facilities for thousands of people who are returning to the state. Institutional quarantine is compulsory for those returning from states most affected by COVID-19 and Karnataka has asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce the number of flights to the state from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The Election Commission has also postponed gram panchayat elections in the state. Out of 6,025 gram panchayats, the tenure of 5,800 will end between June and August. The fresh dates for the elections are yet to be announced.

Trains are running between some districts in Karnataka. Two pairs of special trains, one between Bengaluru and Belagavi, and the other between Bengaluru and Mysuru, have been taking passengers since May 22.

India reported the biggest single-day jump in the number of new coronavirus patients and those who died due to the highly infectious illness with 7,964 fresh cases and 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 1,73,763 cases, according to the data shared by the Health Ministry this morning.

The country has logged 4,971 deaths since the pandemic began. More than 80,000 patients have recovered so far. Of these, a record number of 11,264 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.