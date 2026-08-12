Licences Of 3 Domino's Pizza Outlets In Mumbai Suspended Over Hygiene Issues

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday said it had suspended the business licences of four Domino's Pizza outlets in the state, three of them in Mumbai. The action against the outlets operated by Jubiliant Foodworks came after inspections that found out multiple food safety and hygiene violations.

According to a press note by the FDA, the three Mumbai outlets whose licences got suspended include - Vile Parle (West), Borivali (West), and R-City Mall, Ghatkopar (West). Additionally, the business licence of the Domino's Malkapur outlet in Satara's Karad was also suspended.

The action was taken during a special inspection drive conducted between July 10 and August 11, 2026, the FDA said.

The food safety authority also suspended the licence of a Sapphire Foods India Ltd. outlet in Karad, Satara, taking the total number of major chain restaurant outlets facing licence suspension in the action to five. The company operates popular fast food chains including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in India.

Food Safety Lapses Flagged

At the Domino's outlets, the inspections found deficiencies relating to food storage, hygiene, pest control, temperature monitoring, cleaning and sanitation, food testing and maintenance of food-safety records.

At the Vile Parle outlet, inspectors flagged issues including deficiencies in drinking water and food storage arrangements, pest-control and hygiene facilities, temperature monitoring of frozen food, sanitation of food-preparation areas and hand-washing facilities.

The R-City Mall outlet was found lacking an appropriate Cleaning and Sanitation Schedule, effective pest-control records, proper FIFO/FEFO practices, food-grade certification for materials coming into contact with food, hygiene compliance and food/water testing records.

The Malkapur outlet in Satara was also found to have several non-compliances relating to infrastructure, equipment, cleanliness and pest control.

At the Sapphire Foods outlet in Karad, the FDA flagged issues concerning the preparation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas. These included the absence of a separate oven and proper segregation arrangements, inadequate segregation of pans used for baking pizzas, and deficiencies in packaging information such as packing and expiry dates on sauces and toppings.

The action against the Domino's outlets comes as part of a wider food-safety enforcement drive across Maharashtra. The regulator has stated that routine inspections will continue and that strict action will be taken against food businesses violating food safety and hygiene norms.