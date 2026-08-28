"Let Me Tie The Rakhi On You": Supriya Sule Remembers Ajit Pawar

It's Rakshabandhan and Supriya Sule wishes Ajit Pawar, her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister who died in a plane crash in January, "will appear from somewhere" and will "chat and laugh with your sisters".

Seven months after the horrific tragedy, Supriya Sule says "even today, I can't bring myself to believe it".

"Today is Raksha Bandhan... but this time, you're not with us, and this realisation is making my heart deeply restless. That horrific morning seven months ago and your sudden departure... even today, I can't bring myself to believe it," she posted on X in a heartfelt tribute to her "Dear Dada" Ajit Pawar.

The Baramati MP reminisced about her childhood with Ajit Pawar, "growing up together, our fights" and the "love they shared". Later in life, Ajit Pawar split up the party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and also fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against Sule in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Sunetra Pawar lost.

"It was my mistake to field her against Supriya Sule," Ajit Pawar had said then, noting that society doesn't like rifts in families.

NCP's another faction is now called Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP).

"From childhood, growing up together, our fights, the love we shared for each other, and the pride we felt in one another - these were the foundation of our bond. Even now, it feels like you'll suddenly appear from somewhere, let me tie the rakhi on you, chat and laugh with your sisters, and immerse yourself back into the family," she said.

Sule said that may her cousin's "love and blessings" always be with her.

"The void created by your absence can never be filled. Wherever you are, may your love and blessings always remain by my side forever," she said, signing off the post.