Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Baramati, 2nd Incident Since Ajit Pawar's Accident

A trainer aircraft operated by a private company crash landed at Baramati airport in Pune this afternoon, about seven months after the then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a similar accident in the city.

The crash took place around 12:35 PM within the airport complex, just a short distance from the runway. There were no casualties in the accident, and the aircraft sustained minor damage.

In January, Pawar was killed along with four others after their Learjet 45 plane crashed near Baramati airport. The VSR Ventures-owned plane carrying the 66-year-old NCP leader, his personal security officer and attendant, as well as two cockpit crew -- pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak -- had crashed during its second landing attempt on January 28.

Charred remains lie at the spot of the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar on January 29

Photo Credit: PTI

The aircraft accident probe agency, the AAIB, said the visibility at the time of the crash was below the required level. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in its preliminary report on the plane crash, also flagged the fading marks on the runway and presence of loose gravel on the runway surface at Baramati.

It also recommended the regulator, the DGCA, to ensure that safety standards be maintained at uncontrolled airfields.

The AAIB is expected to submit its final report by January next year.

Trainer Aircraft Crashed In Baramati In May

Another trainer aircraft of a private company had crashed at Baramati on May 13. No serious injuries were reported, and the trainee pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, escaped safely following the accident near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airstrip area.

Security officials conduct a rescue operation after a trainer aircraft operated by a private company crash-lands at Baramati

Photo Credit: PTI

A part of the aircraft had hit an electric pole just before landing.

"As per preliminary information received from witnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit an electric pole before it struck the ground," an officer had said.

Baramati Airport To Be Upgraded

Meanwhile, the Baramati Airport is set for an upgrade. An independent air traffic control (ATC) tower is planned for effective flight guidance and management.

It will also have an expanded runway.

Special systems will be installed to ensure safe aircraft take-offs and landings during the night.

A dedicated fire station and a robust security wall will also be constructed to handle emergency situations.

(With inputs from Deva Rakhunde)