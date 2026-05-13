Trainer Aircraft Crash Lands In Baramati Months After Ajit Pawar Plane Accident

A trainer aircraft operated by a private company crash landed at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said. The crash took place in the same village where Ajit Pawar's plane crashed in January, killing the politician.

No serious injuries were reported, and the trainee pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, escaped safely following the accident near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airstrip area, officials said.

The incident occurred at 8.50 am, Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told news agency PTI.

During the crash landing, just before hitting the ground, a part of the aircraft hit an electric pole.

"As per preliminary information received from witnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit an electric pole before it struck the ground," he said.

The aircraft belonged to the Redbird Flight Training Academy.

