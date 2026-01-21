Left Group Stops 'RSS Song' At Kerala Temple Event, BJP Says "Anti-Hindu"

A political row has erupted after Left activists in Kerala disrupted a temple festival over a song linked to the BJP's ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Kannadiparamba Muthappan temple in Kerala's Kannur district was hosting a musical show during which the singers performed 'Parama Pavithramathamee Mannil Bharathambaye', a Malayalam patriotic song often sung at RSS events.

A video that has now gone viral shows a group objecting to the January 19 performance and then clashing with another group as the singers appeal for peace. Those objecting to the song, reports say, are affiliated with the Democratic Youth Federation of India, a Leftist youth organisation. Kerala is the only state in the country where a Leftist government is in power.

DYFI supporters said the performance was part of an "RSS-backed agenda" to politicise temple festivals. They also protested against the festival committee for allowing RSS songs to be performed at a temple event.

A DYFI statement said making RSS songs a part of temple celebrations is aimed at implementing the RSS agenda. The youth body urged the public to recognise such attempts by communal forces to impose their ideology and warned of protests against such moves.

The BJP has slammed the DYFI for disrupting the performance. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in a post on X, "Anti Hindu DYFI at play! What happened at the Kannadiparamba Sree Muthappan Temple in Mayyil, Kannur, is not an isolated incident - it is a deliberate attack on Hindu faith and tradition."

"Temple festivals are sacred religious and cultural spaces, not playgrounds for Leftist ideological policing. This incident exposes the deep-rooted intolerance of the Left ecosystem towards Hindu traditions in Kerala. Deep rooted hate against anything related to Hindu tradition is ingrained in Left and its affiliated org in Kerala," he said.

Parama Pavithramathamee Mannil Bharathambaye is a patriotic song that calls for worshipping India. It is widely recognised as an RSS Ganageetham or group song, and is frequently sung at events of the organisation. The song, however, is also sung at concerts and TV shows without any apparent political connection.