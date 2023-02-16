Case Against 2 Kerala Teachers, Named In Schoolgirl's Suicide Note: Police

Some other students also gave statements against the teachers. (File)

Two teachers of a state-run school have been booked for alleged abetment to suicide of a girl student in Kerala's Kannur district, police said on Thursday.

The eighth standard student of the government higher secondary school in nearby Peralassery was found dead early this month.

In her suicide note, she mentioned the name of two teachers accusing them of chiding her for spreading ink in the classroom, police said.

Some other students also gave statements against the teachers during the probe, a police officer said.

"A case was registered under Section 306 of IPC against them," he said.

No decision has been taken for any further action against the accused teachers as of now, the officer added.

Earlier, the dead girl's family had lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police demanding action against the teachers.

